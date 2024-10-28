Documentation Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Västerås Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Västerås
2024-10-28
We are looking for a Documentation specialist within Hitachi Energy Grid Solutions. The business unit designs and delivers complete substations for distribution and transmission grids. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic, and positive working environment. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will be managing the documentation deliverables within projects based on company's/project's documentation requirements, estimate costs, risks, and follow-up of these throughout a project.
You will be the main contact point within company and towards customer and other stakeholders when it comes to documentation requirements and define requirements to vendors.
Administrate and checks documentation in projects related primarily to technical matters in document management systems.
Reviews documents towards requirements and interacts with the engineering functions that have generated the documents.
You will involve in continuously monitor and follow-up planned project documentation delivery throughout project execution, by clear reporting and regular contact with stakeholders. Based on project phase, also to store or submit project documentation.
Identify the risk & opportunity, make contributions to the continuous improvement works.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's degree engineering domain is advantageous.
You hold 3+ years of work experiences in documentation management area.
Skills to work efficiently by using document management and database tools.
Good at verbal and written communication.
Fluency in English and Swedish is mandatory.
Live in Västerås Sweden or close to.
Swedish citizen as many projects requires that for SUA checks.
Experience of Ineight and ACC.
Experience of substations for distribution and transmission grids.
Document controlling experience from large projects.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 24/11-2024! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Anna-Karin Karlsson, anna-karin.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
