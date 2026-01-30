Doctoral students in AI for Science
We are looking for up to three new PhD candidates who are interested in joining AI and Machine Learnings in the Natural Sciences (AIMLeNS) group. The group's main research areas are AI and Machine Learning in molecular simulations and in inverse molecular design. However, candidates from all quantitative backgrounds with experience and an interest in modern machine learning are welcome to apply!
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, a joint department of Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, spans the breadth of computing disciplines. Our internationally visible research, strong industry links and diverse environment create a collaborative setting where ideas grow into real impact.
At the division of Data Science and AI, we develop data-driven methods and AI solutions that support intelligent decisions across society, advancing machine learning techniques, from foundations to industrial and scientific applications.
The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for the Natural Sciences (AIMLeNS) group, led by Simon Olsson, is an interdisciplinary team of about ten researchers focusing on developing AI and ML systems to address outstanding challenges in the natural sciences. The recruited Ph.D. students will integrate into the AIMLeNS group, and enjoy priority access to excellent national GPU resources such as Alvis and Berzelius. We are front-runners in this dynamic and evolving research space, publishing regularly in top-tier journals (Science and Nature family journals) and top AI-conferences (NeurIPS, ICML, ICLR). The PI is a recipient of the ICTP-IBM AI Prize as well as a prestigious ERC Consolidator grant.
About the research project
This project focuses on generative AI to accelerate molecular simulations and inverse design. We aim to develop systems that maintain physical fidelity while bypassing the bottlenecks of expensive numerical methods and iterative experiments. By shortening the hypothesis-experiment-insight cycle, this work will drive rapid discovery of novel therapeutics and materials. Research is conducted within a highly collaborative group dynamic; students build upon shared methodological breakthroughs and contribute to an open environment. We believe this collective synergy is central to tackling the complex challenges of AI for Science.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in any quantitative discipline.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Clear and demonstrative experience with modern machine
• Personal competences in accordance with the requirements profile including specification (e.g. social skills, meaning that you enjoy collaborating with others)
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Training (course work) in machine learning, computer science, mathematics (probability theory, functional analysis, dynamical systems, linear algebra), physics (statistical mechanics, computational, biological).
• Have made contributions to machine learning projects and free software.
What you will do
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Computer Science and Engineering
• Develop and pursue an independent research project that contributes to or builds upon existing and ongoing research of the group
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of five years, with a 20%, commitment
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 28 February, 2026
For questions, please contact -- No applications through email will be accepted:
Simon Olsson
Associate professor in Data Science and AIsimonols@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
