Doctoral student in Solid and structural dynamics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Join us at the National Centre of Excellence CHARMEC for an exciting and excellent Doctoral student journey to outline future use of sensor data on railways!
About us
Your workplace will be at the Division of Dynamics at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Chalmers. The project will run within CHARMEC which is the National Centre of Excellence in Railway Mechanics.
About the research project
The current railway signalling system employs operational (e.g., noise measurement data) and safety related sensor data (e.g., switch locking data) for management of train operations. There are European plans to increase the scope and use of such data for the next generation of signalling systems. The aim is to allow for status monitoring to be interacting with, and to some extent be incorporated in the signalling system. This would allow a proactive approach to maintenance, thus improving reliability, decreasing costs etc.
Your project will be part of those efforts by investigating which of the (existing and potential) sensor and inspection data that are of interest for different actors in the railway system. Further, it will investigate reliability of different sensor data in relation to their (potential) use. This includes means to enhance reliability of important data. Naturally, this requires an ability to interpret data in terms of operational parameters and consequences of high/low magnitudes. Investigated data typically relate to railway mechanics and thereby often relate to risk analyses.
In the extension, this relates to the need to communicate and act on the collected data. The project will investigate this with an aim to enhance reliability and safety. This leads to the ultimate aim of the project, which is to outline of how sensors can/should be employed and integrated in a future signalling system. Here challenges such as how AI can/should be employed in a safety critical system will be considered.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Applied Mechanics, Structural Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Personal competences e.g. social skills, meaning that you enjoy collaborating with others.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in relevant numerical simulations and statistical analysees.
• Work experience in mechanical engineering and/or railway engineering.
What you will do
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Solid and structural mechanics.
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
• Interaction with the railway sector and within a European project.
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than March 31, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Anders Ekberg
Professor in Railway Mechanicsanders.ekberg@chalmers.se
• 46 31 772 3480
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our eight Areas of Advance; Built Environment, Energy, Information & Communication Technology, Life Science, Materials Science, Nanoscience & Nanotechnology, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9707567