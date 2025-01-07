Distribution Operations Manager
2025-01-07
Do you want to play a pivotal role in evolving and enhancing our global sales operations processes? And are you a skilled communicator who truly has a passion in cross functional teams? We are now looking for a Distribution Operational Manager, for Global Sales to join us in the HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will be working in the Sales Operation's team within Global Sales & Marketing organization. The team consists of several areas, e.g. bid office, pricing, distribution operations, business analysis, as well as contract/project sales management. The main responsibility for the team is to uphold the global framework of our sales operations processes & policies, including defining, developing, and continuously improving our processes and ways of working, driving "make it easier to do business with AXIS". The team works closely with our sales region representatives and colleagues within Global Sales, Operations, and other functions at Axis headquarters.
What will you do as a Distribution Operations Manager?
In this role your responsibilities will consist of:
* Develop and Strengthen Processes: As a global framework owner, your main task will be to drive and lead initiatives to improve AXIS's sales operations with our sales channel partners. Your main responsibility will be, together with our head regional sales operations teams and internal organizations in Lund, to drive improvements and standardization in areas like demand planning, order management and stock rotation processes. Together you will continuously evaluate and strengthen our ways of working, securing efficient and effective workflows.
You will manage and drive projects on a global level, including training and support to regional teams on new or updated processes and systems. This includes creating training materials, conducting workshops, and providing ongoing support to ensure smooth adoption of new practices.
* Collaboration & Communication: You need to build a close working relationship and structure with our sales regions and internal departments in Lund. Create and manage virtual teams to share and align plans and activities. Promote a culture of collaboration and innovation within the distribution network. Encourage the sharing of best practices, facilitate cross-functional teamwork, and support initiatives that drive operational excellence.
* Data analysis & Evaluation: Together with our Operations organization and regional sales ops teams identify and align on a global performance framework in how we monitor our ways of working with our Distributors, "are we on plan?". Monitor key performance indicators related to distribution sales operations. Use data analytics to identify trends, pinpoint issues, and drive continuous improvement.
Who are we looking for?
We need a motivated individual who loves taking responsibility, is intuitive, and enjoys improving processes through data analysis and reporting. You should be a great communicator with strong people and networking skills. Your analytical abilities should help you connect and share insights with various stakeholders. Passion for working in a cross-functional team is essential, as you will see the value it brings to both customers and the business.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A university degree in Supply Chain Management or a related field, with at least 5 years of experience in areas like inventory management, demand planning, order management, or customer coordination.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with experience in collaborating and coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
* Experience with LEAN methodology and continuous improvements, and a track record of driving projects on a global level.
* An analytical mindset, with a structured and self-motivated approach to planning your work.
* Familiarity with Salesforce, Qlik, Microsoft Office (Excel), or other reporting tools.
* Fluency in English, additional languages are a plus.
* A positive and adaptable personality.
For this position travel is required. Travel needs are planned in alignment with your manager and the team.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Please submit a cover letter outlining your suitability to the role and your resume. For more information, please contact recruiting manager Pontus Tjörnby - Manager, Global Sales Operations,
