Director Innovation - Team Next Generation at Swedish Match
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-28
Swedish Match utvecklar, tillverkar och säljer kvalitetsprodukter under marknadsledande varumärken inom produktsegmenten Rökfria produkter, Cigarrer och Tändprodukter. Tillverkning sker i sju länder och försäljningen är störst i USA och Skandinavien. Swedish Match är ett dotterbolag till Philip Morris International sedan november 2022 och har totalt 7523 medarbetare. Med ett flexibelt, innovativt och hållbart tillvägagångssätt arbetar vi med att ha rätt strategi, människor, kompetenser, produkter och struktur på plats. Allt för att snabbt kunna möta förändrade marknadsförutsättningar.
Vi vill maximera njutningen av våra produkter genom att minimera klimatavtrycket. Vi kallar därför vår hållbarhetsstrategi minimize + - maximize. Vi är övertygade om att våra konsumenter kan njuta ännu mer när de vet att innehållet i dosan är hållbart producerat, levererat och förpackat.
Med en portfölj bestående av både moderna varumärken och varumärken med lång tradition, erbjuder Swedish Match produkter med och utan tobak. Att erbjuda tobakskonsumenter alternativ till cigaretter är kärnan i det vi gör. Alltid med vår vision i sikte: En värld utan cigaretter.
Passionate about driving innovation, ideation, and product development, transforming creative ideas into tangible market successes? This is a high-impact role for an innovative leader with an interest in driving innovation in the FMCG industry sector.
As a Director Innovation you will be responsible for Team Next Generation, one of three innovation teams within Innovation Center at Swedish Match. The overarching role of Innovation Center is to develop consumer insight-driven competitive innovations that support sustainable and profitable growth in line with brand strategies and category targets. Team Next Generation is a department consisting of two Innovation Managers with broad experience in leading innovation projects.
Based in Gothenburg you will reside in centrally located premises with close access to other functions within Innovation Center and one of our factories.
Role
As Director Innovation - Team Next Generation, you will be a member of Innovation Center's Management Team with responsibility for department budget and related investment plan as well as personnel. Your main responsibility will be to develop and execute the innovation strategy for future generation of innovations. You will have ownership of innovation plan, manage the project portfolio and, together with selected resources from other parts of the organization, deliver on strategic objectives.
Acting as project owner you will initiate innovation projects including securing resources in line with category-, brand- and innovation strategies. You build and maintain strategic partnerships with suppliers, research institutions, and industry experts to leverage external expertise and resources to ensure a competitive innovation pipeline will be part of your everyday work.
Your profile
We are looking for a skilled innovation leader with a PhD or MSc within natural sciences, marketing or business administration. You should have several years of experience from leadership roles in innovation and product development, preferably within FMCG industry sector or other similar industry such as food, pharmaceuticals, material development etc.
To be successful in your role you need to have a strategic and analytical mindset and have an open and creative approach, that goes naturally from word to deed. It's important to have a good understanding of commercial aspects of innovation and working efficiently in international cross-functional projects and complex organisations. Being a strong communicator with the ability to influence internal and external stakeholders is important, therefore excellence in verbal and written presentations in both English and Swedish is a must.
As part of this recruitment the final candidate will undergo a background check.
Swedish Match offers
At Swedish Match, you have the opportunity to be part of a well-established and innovative company with high-quality products and well-known brands. At Swedish Match, we are confident that a diverse workforce is positive for our operations. Our continued goal is thus to be an open and inclusive employer. In this environment, all employees have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential regardless of personal qualities. Everyone needs to help out in advancing this important work.
Our core values are Passion, Ownership, Innovation and Quality. These values are ever-present in our day-to-day work and guide us in performing as a winning team.
Contact
In this recruitment process Swedish Match collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Johanna Engblom on +46 (0)733-200 900. Please send in your application through www.mpyascitech.com
no later than October 29. Curious about Swedish Match and the position? Please don't hesitate to get in touch.
