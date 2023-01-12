Director - Specialist Advisor in Skelleftea (Construction)

Omac Fire AB / Chefsjobb / Solna
2023-01-12


The Director - Specialist Advisor must have over 20+ years of experience in the construction industry, with specific experience in the HVAC industry.
Must be experienced in all areas of HVAC installation and have hands on experience within the industry.
Must have a foundation of knowledge in all stages of custruction - from pre-construction to handover.
The Director - Specialist Advisor will fulfil the following requirements:
Review safety standards and practices, PPE compliance, Directors HSE site walks and reports.
Ensure the site teams are adhering to local compliance hours
Ensuring project paperwork and processes are being done and followed: site diaries, weekly work plans, progress reporting etc.
Reviewing planned and actual progress for design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning
Provide support to the project manager for resource planning, commercial and contractual issues
Main interface with our clients to ensure that they are informed of any issues preventing 'OMAC Fire' from fulfilling our contractual obligations on project delivery.

