Digital Training Content Consultant!
2024-07-17
WorkShop offers you an exciting job in an international and dynamic organization where there is a short time gap from idea to action. Would you like to join us?
Join Us as a Digital Training Content Consultant for Euronics International!
Are you passionate about AI in consumer electronics and eager to shape the future of retail training? We're looking for a knowledgeable and driven Digital Training Content Consultant to join our team and work closely with our esteemed client - a global leader in consumer electronics.
In this role, you will be the crucial link between our company, our client, and their brand partners. You'll develop cutting-edge digital training content, validate materials from top brands, and drive sales of our training solutions. If you thrive in a hybrid work environment, are based in Amsterdam, and enjoy monthly travel, we want to hear from you!
Key role resposibilities:
Lead the creation of innovative training content on AI in consumer electronics.
Engage with top brands to ensure their training meets the needs of our client's retail staff.
Engage with country members to align on content and implementing feedback.
Proofread and validate content and translations on AI training.
Build strong relationships and identify opportunities to enhance our training offerings.
Desirable knowledge and experience:
3-5 years in retail or consumer electronics, especially computing.
Expertise in AI applications in consumer electronics.
A proven track record in content development or consulting, and strong sales acumen.
WorkShop and Euronics offers you an exciting job in an international and dynamic organization where there is a short time gap from idea to action. Would you like to join us?Placement: Preferebly Stockholm HQ NextGenRetailHub or Amsterdam Euronics HQ. Flexibility to travel regulary to Amsterdam.(Hybrid)
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Consultancy (around 15 hours per week)
Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore, please apply as soon as possible. We don't accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add.
Last application day is 2024-08-01.
We are WorkShop: the Consumer Experience Agency - a leading retail agency in the Nordics, dedicated to creating and delivering innovative customer experience for the world's biggest brands. We do that by offering a complete portfolio of services including data & insights, concept, field marketing and much more - so that we can be a partner to our clients in every step. Join one of our teams around the globe and explore your potential through unique projects, pop-ups, store concepts or our brand ambassador programs!
