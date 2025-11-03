Digital Product Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-11-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. In Service Management & Operations (SM&O), we bring this vision to life by ensuring IT services are simple, reliable, and proactive - empowering every co-worker to focus on what matters most.
About the job
As our Digital Product Leader for ITSM, ITOM & ITAM on the ServiceNow platform, you will be at the heart of this journey. You are part of a team consisting of IT Practice Leaders, Business Analysts and Product Specialist(s) ensuring that process roadmaps are enabled through the product vision and roadmap. While IT Practice Leaders define process maturity and needs, you will ensure these are realised in a coherent, scalable, and efficient way on the platform through close collaboration with the Platform Team.
All working close with our SM&O network and stakeholders across Inter IKEA Group directly contribute to our objectives in our complex and dynamic IT Landscape:
Make it easy - Define and drive the vision, scope, and roadmap for ITSM, ITOM, and ITAM on the ServiceNow platform, ensuring intuitive solutions that simplify how co-workers' access and consume IT services.
Make it proactive - Shape products that prevent issues before they happen through automation, monitoring, and AI.
Make it better together - Collaborate across teams, stakeholders, and partners to co-create solutions that work for the many across IKEA value Chain.
Make it efficient - Ensure our IT services and operations run seamlessly, cost-consciously, and with measurable value.
As a Digital Product Leader, you will be accountable for:
Defining and owning the long-term product vision and roadmap for ITSM, ITOM, and ITAM on the ServiceNow platform.
Securing end-to-end lifecycle management, ensuring that digital products evolve and deliver continuous business value.
Engaging stakeholders to prioritise needs, translate business requirements into product outcomes, and drive adoption.
Deliver value at scale, improving co-worker experience, service reliability, and operational efficiency, follow-up by defining success measures (e.g., adoption, service reliability, automation, operational efficiency, user satisfaction) and reporting progress
Lead and prioritize the product backlog in close partnership with IT Practice Leaders, Product Specialists, Business Analysts, development teams, EA/Target Architecture, and other DPLs across IKEA.
Work with strategic partners to secure quality delivery and continuous improvement.
Ensure compliance with enterprise standards for security, architecture, and service management.
Safeguarding platform integrity by keeping modules out-of-the-box wherever possible, leveraging configuration over customisation to ensure scalability, upgradeability, and cost efficiency.
About you
To thrive in this role, you should bring proven experience as a Digital Product Leader (product owner) such as budget ownership, product lifecycle management, and defining measurable outcomes. You have demonstrated leadership in best-practice digital product development, with a clear focus on keeping solutions OOB (out-of-the-box) to ensure long-term sustainability and agility along with deep expertise in ServiceNow ITSM, ITOM, and ITAM products. You have strong communication skills with business and technical stakeholders, and you are a true team player with strong collaboration skills.
You have strong understanding of IT operations, service delivery, and asset management in a global enterprise context. You have the ability to balance business needs with technology strategy, delivering clear outcomes.
As a person you enjoy working at a high pace with many international stakeholders, taking key decisions as a true leader that will protect our users and result in an outstanding impact for IKEA.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
5-7+ years in digital product management or product ownership, ideally within ITSM, ITOM, or ITAM domains in a global enterprise environment.
Proven leadership of product vision, strategy, and lifecycle management (discovery, delivery, continuous improvement).
Demonstrated experience with budget ownership and prioritisation, including making transparent trade-offs across multiple stakeholders.
Hands-on experience with ServiceNow platform capabilities, particularly ITSM, ITOM, and ITAM, with strong knowledge of configuration vs customisation and the value of staying OOB.
Track record of delivering automation, monitoring, and AI-enabled capabilities to improve service reliability and user experience.
Experience working in a complex, global IT operations environment, balancing business needs, user experience, and technology feasibility.
Strong experience with stakeholder engagement and alignment - acting as a bridge between business leaders, enterprise architects, developers, and end-users.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
ServiceNow certifications such as:
Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS) in ITSM, ITOM, or ITAM
Product management or agile certifications, e.g.:
SAFe Product Owner/Product Manager (POPM)
Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
9586815