Digital Compliance Officer
Scania CV AB / Juristjobb / Södertälje Visa alla juristjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. We are committed to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Role Summary
We are looking for your, a dedicated and knowledgeable Digital Compliance Officer to join our Group Governance and Digital Compliance team. Is that you?
If you also have a strong interest in the EU Digital Decade, with a particular focus on the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act you can be our candidate. You will get a unique opportunity to develop and impact our way of working in this area!
Your key responsibilities will include:
Monitor and support compliance with for example EU GDPR and EU AI Act, and other related legal frameworks.
Develop and implement digital compliance policies and procedures.
Conduct regular assessments to identify and mitigate compliance risks.
Provide guidance and training on compliance matters.
Stay updated on the latest developments in EU digital legal framework and ensure the company's practices align with these changes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate compliance requirements into business processes.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we see that you have a master degree in Law and at least 2 years of proven experience in digital compliance, data protection, or a related area. As a person we are looking for you who has excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, an ability to communicate complex regulatory requirements clearly and effectively. Furthermore we see you as a person with strong organizational skills and attention to detail. You are proactive within this area and want to work independently as well as part of our team.
We offer
We offer you a unique possibility to develop our Digital Compliance Office. We are working in a dynamic and inclusive work environment with good opportunities for professional growth and development. We have competitive salaries and benefits packages. We offer you the chance to be part of a company at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions.
Application
If you are passionate about digital compliance and eager to contribute to Scania's mission, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume detailing your relevant experience and interest in the role. A background check might be conducted for this position.
If you have questions about the role, don 't hesitate to contact Niklas Jedeur Palmgren, niklas.jedeur-palmgren@scania.com
. Please snd in your application as soon as possible but as the latest the 9th of march. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9180963