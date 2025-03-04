Digital Compliance Coordinator
2025-03-04
Introduction
Are you passionate about data protection and digital compliance? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can drive change and make a significant impact? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! At Scania, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of digital compliance and data protection. We are looking for a dedicated and proactive Digital Compliance Coordinator to join our team and help us navigate the complex landscape of digital compliance.
Role Summary
In this role you will manage all types of Data Protection contracts and drive, develop, communicate, and promote training/awareness material. The role also includes to lead and contribute to Digital Compliance through forum activities, producing relevant deliverables such as guidelines and awareness materials. Furthermore, you will coordinate events, conferences, and news updates for various stakeholders and maintain the internal website for Digital Compliance. You will keep the Digital Compliance Network in Sweden and globally informed of important updates and manage reporting to boards, risk reporting, and other expected reports including KPIs and Internal Controls.
We offer
We will offer you the chance to make a real impact in the field of digital compliance. We have a collaborative and inclusive work environment with opportunities for professional growth and development. We have competitive salary and benefits package.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree relevant to this field, or enough work experience to compensate. You also have a proven experience in digital compliance or a related field. With that comes a strong understanding of data protection regulations and best practices. You are proficient in using digital tools and systems for compliance management.
As a person, you have excellent communication and organizational skills and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Application
If you are passionate about digital compliance and eager to contribute to Scania's mission, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume detailing your relevant experience and interest in the role. A background check might be conducted for this position.
If you have questions about the role, don 't hesitate to contact Niklas Jedeur Palmgren, niklas.jedeur-palmgren@scania.com
. Please send in your application as soon as possible but as the latest the 18th of march. Så ansöker du
