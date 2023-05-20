Digital Communication Manager to Global Child Forum!
2023-05-20
Do you want to work with digital communication and outreach in an organization that believes that business has the power to advance children's rights? If yes, this is a position for you. Global Child Forum is now seeking a person who is experienced in digital communication and who can ensure that their digital platforms are developed in order with their long-term strategy. This is a great opportunity to join a passionate team dedicated to inspiring and catalysing the corporate sector to adopt a children's rights mindset - and accelerate efforts to create a happier, healthier, and more sustainable world for children.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Digital Communication Manager is responsible for managing the digital communication that helps the organization with its outreach; ensuring that the organization is well represented and branded globally. The role includes web maintenance, web development and SEM/SEO - but also a responsibility for ensuring visual consistency in external communication through the organization's graphical profile.
You will be joining a small team with a big vision, in an organization who delivers global forums at the highest level and conducts research and analysis on children's rights issues. As a part of the communications team, you will work closely together with the Head of Communications and the Communications Specialist. You are digitally knowledgeable and a skilled project manager who understands the connection between strategic communication and business results.
At Global Child Forum you will be offered:
• An exiting position in a constantly evolving organisation
• A welcoming work environment with supportive co-workers
• Possibility for hybrid work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role, your primary job duties will include:
• Strategic development and responsibility for Global Child Forum's website through enhanced usability, interactive features, and relevant content. The responsibility includes creating landing pages for events, webinars, blog posts and benchmark reports, as well as developing new features, tools and digital services hosted on the web.
• Implement and monitor SEM and SEO in order to drive relevant traffic to the organization's website.
• Manage relationships with key third party suppliers.
• Create and support on graphic material for a variety of digital platforms such as infographics, presentations, banners and other visual media for external communication.
• Support on digital communication elements for events and webinars including app management and livestreams.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant education in either marketing, communication and/or web development/web management
• You who have relevant work experience in a similar role where you have worked on implementing digital communication strategies.
• Advanced knowledge within back-end management and be very well familiar with CMS's such as Wordpress, Episerver and/or similar.
• Well experienced within SEM and SEO
• Well familiar with tools such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics 4, Google Tag Manager etc.
• Project management skills including task prioritization and budget monitoring.
• Excellent English skills, both oral and written.
• Knowledge of, or a strong interest in, sustainability issues, human rights and/or children's rights.
It is also meritorious if you:
• Have knowledge of graphic design software programs such as InDesign and Photoshop and can produce materials for digital communication purposes such as Power Point presentations, one-pagers, social media banners etc.
• Are comfortable with other forms of digital communication deliveries such as livestreams, webinars, e-marketing, social media campaigns etc.
For this job we will also value your motivation for the job as well as your personal competencies. The personal skills considered extra important for this role are:
• Cooperative
• Results-oriented
• Self-sufficient
• Problem-solving
Other information:
• Start: As agreed, preferably latest August
• Extent: Full time, permanent employment
• Location: Gamla Stan, Stockholm
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Global Child Forum wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work.
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Founded in 2009 by the Swedish Royal Family, Global Child Forum is a leading forum for children's rights and business dedicated to innovative thinking, knowledge-sharing and networking. We believe in the power and responsibility of business, working in partnership with all parts of society, to create a prosperous, sustainable and just society for the world's children. In addition to our forums, Global Child Forum delivers research perspectives, best practices and risk assessment tools designed to unlock opportunities for business to integrate children's rights into their operations and communities. Read more about Global Child Forum at www.globalchildforum.org. Ersättning
