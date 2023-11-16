DevOps Engineer to a global company at Lindholmen
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then this role could be a perfect match!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Are you ready to be a part of an innovative team that thrives on automation? Join and take charge of automating, developing and maintaining the team 's services. You 'll also provide crucial runtime support for infrastructure and services, ensuring smooth operations. As a technical support and coaching expert, you 'll guide the development teams to success and contribute to their growth. Your input will be valued in shaping development roadmaps and driving platform improvements. Our client are all about efficiency and reliability through automation, constantly seeking ways to enhance their services.
You are offered
• A Prestigious Workplace: Join a company that made it to the exclusive 2023 list of "Top 100 Most Attractive Employers" according to the YPAI 2023 (Young Professionals Attraction Index)
• To grow in a global company with good development opportunities in the long term
• Newly renovated and modern office
• Flexibility and work-life balance
• A dedicated consultant manager who supports and acts as a career partner
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Automating, developing and maintaining the team 's services
• Providing Runtime support for infrastructure and services
• Providing technical support and coaching for the development teams
• Contributing to development roadmaps and other platform improvements
• Always looking for ways to improve reliability and efficiency through automation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
you with:
• Minimum 3 years working experience in an enterprise production environment
• Since you will work in a global setting you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Strong coding skills - Bash, Python, Java, Typescript
• Thorough knowledge and experience of automation tools like Packer, Ansible, Chef
• Hands on experience using AWS CodePipeline, CodeDeploy, CodeBuild
• Skilled in CloudFormation
• Experienced in automating processes
• Working proficiency in NoSQL and SQL databases
• In depth understanding of CI/CD tooling
• Linux
• Jenkins installation and maintenance
It is meritorious if
• You have worked with Kubernetes
• You have worked with database management
• You are fluent in Swedish
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Service-minded
• Adaptable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15099683". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8266496