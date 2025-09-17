DevOps Developer
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are currently looking for dedicated Devops engineer for embedded systems within Production Test Development placed in Kumla!
Production Test Development, section ETSW platform in Kumla is a part of Ericsson Product Development Unit Radio, and we have a global responsibility for radio PTD. Our test systems are inhouse products consisting of our own software, electronics and mechanics used together with internally developed or commercially sourced components and instruments. The development ranges from research and early studies to maintenance.
Our organization is focused on developing embedded test SW for Linux based 5G Radio products.
You will be part of a stimulating and ambitious team, working with very skilled people and the newest technologies in the industry, to lead us to a dynamic future within Ericsson.
What you will do:
* Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines to ensure fast, reliable, and secure delivery of new features.
* Explore and integrate new technologies to optimize our infrastructure and improve scalability.
* Automate repetitive tasks and processes to increase efficiency and reduce manual intervention.
* Monitor system performance and implement improvements for reliability and efficiency.
* Contribute to designing and implementing new.
* Extend existing code base to support new products.
* Provide problem solution and assist other developers.
* Drive continuous improvements of products, SW platforms and processes.
* Have fun at work living our values of integrity, professionalism, respect, and perseverance.
The skills you bring:
* Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, Applied Physics or a comparable field.
* Understanding of CI/CD pipelines: Knowledge of continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines is essential.
* Familiarity with DevOps tools: Knowledge of tools like Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and Git is important.
* Experience with web services
* Scripting: Ability to write scripts in Python to automate tasks is crucial.
* Unit testing
* Linux
* Good communication skills and social ability
* Proficiency in English (speaking and writing)
Furthermore, interest and experience in some of below areas is meriting:
* Yocto
* Autotools
* Google protoBuf and gRPC
* Google test and mock
* AI and LLM experience
* Technical work within wireless communication systems and radio design
Encryption, SW security and certificate.
