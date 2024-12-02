Device Project Manager
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-12-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
The role and its impact on Verisure Technology
As our new Device Project Manager at Verisure your projects will revolve around the delivery of global products to our markets, taking them through the ideation, analysis, development, manufacture, and go-to-market stages, working mainly with our R&D engineering teams, but also with a larger set of professionals in most of the company areas such as IT, Marketing, Operations, Finance, Procurement, Legal, QA - including partners and vendors.
You will be part of a cross-functional Delivery Team to ensure end-to-end delivery of your project to all our markets where we are operating. You also handle the reporting where a helicopter view of the project is needed - where you can always track the key risks and mitigations. You belong to a team of Project Managers where you also actively work on bringing learnings from your projects into the common Product Development Process.
We are looking for
A self-driven project manager with a strong technical background, a truly global and multi-cultural mindset, and lots of can-do-attitude, ready to get through the ups and downs in a project - working proactively with risk management and obstacle removal as a state of mind - to ensure we deliver according to plan and budget.
To us, it is important that you bring high energy and flexibility, strong communication skills and huge amounts of drive. You are persuasive and able to build consensus and drive an outcome while productively managing stakeholders. You are also good at building and maintaining informal networks. Collaborative working is key!
We are looking forward to receiving your application and starting this collaboration!
Responsabilities
* Create and drive time plan for execution of defined proposition, ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery.
* Coordinate integration activities for delivery of products to all our markets
* Coordinates and drive the device delivery plan according to agreed scope and definition together with the Delivery Team involving Integration Delivery Managers, Technical Product Managers and Proposition Management.
* Tracking of key dependencies related to the project and ensure the needs are clear to the respective teams. Drives tradeoff decisions and be agile actively re-planning
* Can communicate clearly, completely and concisely
* Raises development blockers or needs for cross-geography coordination to relevant stakeholders to be solved
* Represents the project on product technical reviews, and weekly cross functional meetings.
* Support the development of the Product Development Process to actively drive "better practices" to how we deliver projects in the company.
Requierements
* 5-10 years of experience as a Project Manager or Technical Product Manager.
* Experience in agile project management roles, such as Product Owner and/or Scrum Master, is most appreciated.
* A history in SW and/or HW development roles (developer, solution architect or similar) in tech companies.
* Experience working with a mix of internal and external teams, located inhouse and across Europe
* Agile Methodologies knowledge.
* Atlassian tools knowledge (JIRA, Confluence)
* English: fluent (C1-C2)
Reports and organization structure:
Direct reporting line to the P&S Programme Manager, who reports to the company Product & Service Programme and Portfolio Director Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024111205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
9041377