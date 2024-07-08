Development Engineer
2024-07-08
Bluetest AB is world leading in over-the-air measurements of wireless devices in reverberation chambers. Our products are used in R&D labs to verify performance of wireless devices and antennas. We have customers worldwide, among them the largest mobile phone manufacturers, operators, and wireless device manufacturers. The majority of all mobile phones on the market are developed with the aid of Bluetest's solutions. Research and product development take place at our HQ in Gothenburg and in Gävle. Sales and support are handled from our local offices in USA and China.
Bluetest is now looking for a talented development engineer who is interested in our new technology. You will work mainly with software, but in close interaction with all other departments. The work is mainly located in our headquarters in Gothenburg, but time-limited tasks might be located at our international customers' offices or as participant at international conferences or meetings.
We believe that you have
Degree in Computer Science, Communication Engineering or equivalent
Experience in Python or C++ programming
0-5 years of engineering work experience
Passion for writing great software and maintaining code
Experience using a Linux/POSIX environment
Version control with Git
Interest and experience of writing technical documents
Excellent skills in English, written and spoken. Fluency in other languages is highly appreciated
Possible experience in (no requirement)
Experience of Rust/Qt/MongoDB/JavaScript/embedded C development
Familiarity with testing methodology, automated testing and continuous integration
Interest in numerical methods and experience in NumPy/MATLAB or similar
Experience with RF instruments such as vector network analyzer, spectrum analyzer or signal generator
Interest or experience of Wifi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4G or other radio standards
Project management
We expect that you
Can live up to our values - Customer Focus, Teamwork, Innovation and Trust
Are communicative, both externally and internally and want to understand customer needs
Are accustomed to take responsibility for delivering good quality work at the right time
Like to switch between individual work and work in smaller groups
Are outgoing, curious, helpful and enjoy learning new things
Can travel internationally
Can work full time at office
Write "Development engineer" as subject to your application and send it to career@bluetest.se
We'd like to receive your application as soon as possible, however August, 25th 2024 at the latest.
