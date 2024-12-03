Developer C#, .NET - Västerås
2024-12-03
We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer to join our team for an exciting project!
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be part of a team working on the development of our next-generation programming interface for handheld robotics devices. This involves creating a cross-platform solution using the latest .NET technologies. You will work with a team that is committed to reaching set targets and goals while using a Lean-Agile approach in our R&D projects.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop software using C#, .NET, WPF, and XAML.
• Implement asynchronous programming to enhance performance.
• Perform memory and performance profiling to optimize code efficiency.
• Contribute to software development for resource-constrained platforms.
• Support Windows system programming and configuration as needed.
• Utilize knowledge of HTML5/JavaScript and domain knowledge in robotics to further enhance the product.
Your Background:
• Strong experience in C#, .NET, WPF, and XAML.
• Experience with asynchronous programming and optimizing software for performance.
• Proven ability to develop software for resource-constrained platforms.
• Basic knowledge of Windows system programming and configuration.
• Familiarity with HTML5, JavaScript, and robotics is a plus.
Skills Required:
• WPF
• C#
• .NET
• Embedded systems
Preferred Skills:
• Asynchronous programming
• Memory profiling and systems optimization
Language:
English (fluent)
Application Process:
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
