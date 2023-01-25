Desktop Management Specialist
2023-01-25
As we continuously transform the world through the eye tracking, we are also building innovative solutions towards driving a modern and sustainable workplace.
If you want to work both operative and strategic, are a visionary with a strong drive and keen on staying up to date on best practices and new technologies, delivering high functioning, secure and compliant computers in a global organization - then this opportunity might be a fit!
Are you our next Tobiian?
We are looking for a new Desktop Management Specialist to continuously operate and develop MECM/SCCM/Intune and collaborate with the Mac and Linux specialist ensuring that all endpoints are compliant irrespective of the OS.
You will hold a great key for this role by:
Providing high-level technical support across the business
Managing the Windows deployment environment ensuring computers are installed properly with the right set of drivers, applications, and corporate settings
Push updates and follow up on compliance
Developing how we manage our computers and enable remote deploy
Monitoring and taking actions on alerts
To be successful in this role and at Tobii, we would love if you:
Have a bachelor's degree in computer science or related discipline or relevant work experience
Have years of experience managing MECM/SCCM/Intune
Have an experience from implementing Autopilot
Possess knowledge about Linux OS and/or Mac OS is a merit
Demonstrate effective communication skills - both in Swedish and English, written and verbal
Have a deep technical interest and like learning new things
Sounds like you? Hit the button and apply!
We are curious about you! So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please address your questions to Villjun Rante and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. We highly prioritize applications sent through our website.
