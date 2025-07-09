Design Transfer Specialist
2025-07-09
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The role of the Design transfer specialist (DTS) is to act as a liaison between Engineering, Research and development (RnD), and the shop floor materials team on all part-related implementations and changes to current and future products. The DTS works to ensure a stable material flow of purchased parts used in Uppsala manufacturing. For ongoing production, the DTS works with inspection procedures and quality investigations.
This is an onsite position located in Uppsala, Sweden.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with suppliers to secure shipments and ensure part quality.
Work cross-functionally with R&D, production planning, material planning, sourcing, and supplier quality engineering.
Act as a project member for implementing engineering change orders (ECOs), including initiating workflows and managing Phase IN/OUT activities according to standard work.
Communicate engineering baselines and updated part information to suppliers to ensure timely and accurate part implementations.
Establish and maintain inspection instructions, including applicable measurement and test procedures, to ensure incoming parts meet quality standards.
Conduct root cause analysis on quality issues and drive continuous process improvements.
Interact with stakeholders to align on part updates and ensure smooth integration into production.
Who you are
Bachelor's Degree in engineering and/or several years of experience in manufacturing industry working with similar or related engineering tasks.
Knowledge in measurement technology and reading mechanical drawings and/or knowledge in printed circuit assemblies, and correlating design documentation.
Production and supplier quality experience with knowledge of manufacturing processes.
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written in Swedish and English language.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Understanding of PDM and ERP system is desirable.
Experienced with external supplier relationships.
Travel Requirements:
Occasional travel to suppliers and other Cytiva sites may be part of this role.
To succeed in this role, we believe you should be well-organized with strong planning abilities, possess an analytical mindset, and have a collaborative attitude focused on customer needs. You should also be a good communicator with strong interpersonal skills and enjoy working in a matrixed organization with significant people interaction. Så ansöker du
