This is a paid full time internship opportunity
Do you want to work with some of the best engineers in the industry and directly contribute to products that reach hundreds of millions of users worldwide? If so, this opportunity is for you!
About the job
We are looking for a product design intern for the next 6-12 months to help our team develop our Opera Browser for Android. The product has been growing and has a lot of functionality. We want to make the user interface even better so that users remain satisfied, and the development team gets another reliable assistant and like-minded person.
Role & Responsibilities
As a design intern, you are going to...
Help other designers deliver mockups, user flows, and prototypes using tools like Figma.
Participate in user research projects (interviews, usability tests, surveys) to better understand user needs and validate design decisions.
Work closely with developers, handing off your designs and providing specifications.
Prepare graphics for presentations and marketing materials.
In our team, designers...
Focus on the product interface design as well as promotional materials for upcoming launches.
Work using our design system, which we constantly maintain and develop.
Understand business goals and suggest solutions that help Opera grow.
Validate hypotheses by tracking analytics and gathering user feedback.
Care about the quality of the design throughout the entire product development process - from mockups to beta and launch.
Job Requirements:
You have a relevant education or job experience (basic graphic design skills, including composition, grids, typography, and color theory; know what "human-centered design" is and what its principles are; familiar with design tools like Figma)
You can define a user interface structure and navigation.
You can model screen layouts and create interactive prototypes. You know what platform guidelines and UI patterns are.
You know methods to understand users and evaluate design solutions.
What's on Offer:
Positive, fun work atmosphere where you can really make a difference.
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost creativity and drive
A team of experienced, supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
Smart working technology
Interested?
