Design engineer for exterior cab components
2023-01-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Be a part of Scania with a team that applies its expertise and knowledge to technical projects concerning cab components, finding new ways to improve products, methods, and processes with focus on modularity. You must thrive in a high paced environment and help conceive and develop exciting and innovative designs as well as supporting current products on the field with quality issues.
Cab exterior is a group within Scania R&D and we are situated at the Scania Technical Centre in Södertälje. The group comprised of 8 design engineers that have the responsibility of the design of Cab exterior. Our work focus is on optimizing the design when considering aerodynamics, surface finish as well as reliability.
You will be expected to
• Be a hands on analytical team player involved in the conceptual and implementation stages of new products and as part of a cross-functional team create innovative designs and help optimise those components.
• Help coordinate and support the work performed by development partners for purchased systems such as e.g. rear view mirrors and roof hatch by safeguarding Scania requirements as well as legal aspects while taking into consideration the input from the supplier to find the best solution for the customer.
• Cooperate with supplier, CAE/test engineers, production engineers and industrial design, taking your conceptual sketches to production-ready parts.
• Discuss and negotiate with suppliers on project plans and manufacturability.
• Create drawings using GD&T, prepare reports and presentations, and effectively communicate your findings within various forums.
• Benchmark and analyse competitors with regards to exterior components.
What we can offer you
• A dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. We focus on a collaborative environment where everyone participates in driving projects forward. As a new employee you will receive the full backing and support from all team members.
• Continual improvement and professional development of employees is a priority for us. The further education of employees, via both internal and external courses, is encouraged and supported.
• Whatever your professional aspirations are, Scania's varied and numerous career development pathways can help you achieve them.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer other benefits such as distance working in Sweden, company car, company-performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania JobExpress.
Your profile
• Bachelor/Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering preferred with 2+ years engineering experience.
• Experience of creating and interpretting drawings and specifications.
• 3D CAD experience preferred.
• Good interpersonal skills as the network of contacts is extensive and varied.
• Fluent in English.
• Experience with parts manufacturing methodologies and processes is meritorious.
Further information
For additional information please contact Christofer Karlsson, Group Manager, +46 8 553 51970
Application
Apply as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously. Please submit your CV, personal letter and copies of certificate at latest 2023-01-22
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
