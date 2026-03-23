Design Engineer for Battery Pack Maintenance
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-03-23
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will work with product maintenance for battery packs in a technically advanced environment within the construction equipment industry. The assignment focuses on handling technical issues reported from the field, identifying root causes, and driving design improvements through to implementation. You will be part of a collaborative development team where you are expected to take ownership of technical questions and contribute with practical, solution-oriented engineering work.
This is a hands-on role for you who enjoy combining analysis, design work, and continuous product improvement. You will work with established design methods, product data structures, and cross-functional stakeholders to secure robust solutions for battery pack products.
Job DescriptionAnalyze incoming technical issues related to battery packs from the field.
Investigate root causes and evaluate possible technical solutions.
Develop design proposals based on identified improvement needs.
Implement selected design changes in line with existing methods and product structures.
Support product maintenance activities with a structured and solution-driven approach.
Collaborate with the development team to move technical tasks forward independently and efficiently.
RequirementsExperience working in CATIA V5 and according to an established CATIA methodology.
Experience with Teamcenter.
Experience with JIRA.
Knowledge of PNC structure.
Knowledge of labels and packaging methodology.
Ability to work professionally in both Swedish and English.
You are analytical, structured, and comfortable driving technical tasks independently.
You take responsibility for solutions and enjoy working in a collaborative development team.
Nice to haveExperience of designing in plastics.
Experience of designing in sheet metal.
Mechatronics skills.
A practical, hands-on mindset and a strong drive to get things done.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7443867-1907186". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9813027