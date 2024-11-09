Design Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
NVH Design Engineer developer for Interior Acoustics, Floor & Luggage Compartment 93620
Acoustics, Floor & Luggage Compartment is a group within the department Interior Trim & Systems and the unit Vehicle Tophat of Volvo Cars. The group consists of two separate teams, Acoustics & Floor and Luggage Compartment.
Who we are
We are responsible for developing interior carpets, NVH parts and the Luggage Compartment. Our parts have a very clear customer interface and is something everyone can relate to. We work closely with attributes such as Design, Perceived Quality, NVH, Ergonomics and more in order to meet our premium customer expectations. We aim to grow our Build to Print capabilities within our team and lead in sustainability and weight optimization where we find new opportunities every day. The team have today competence in both GDL (project leading), Design engineering (Catia) and conceptual engineering. The team is responsible from cradle to the grave for all our products.
What 's in it for you
You will learn and discover new organizations and interesting people in Volvo Cars. Our products have a big interface so your network will grow along with getting a more holistic view of complete car development process. You will need to use your technical experience, leadership and people skills to be successful in securing that you and your team meet committed goals. We have many good examples of colleagues who have had excellent personal development and now are a great asset to the company.
You and your skills
We see that you are a curious individual with a genuine interest in products, innovation, design and customer needs.
This role requires you to have great communication skills and fluency in English.
You need to have the capacity to drive several issues simultaneously and work in a structured way.
You are together with your team accountable for all your deliveries.
You need to be result oriented and flexible with the focus to get the job done.
We hope to spark your interest in CAD engineering parts with strong connection to NVH (Noise, Vibrations & Harshness), an attribute with significant impact to how the end customer experience a vehicle.
You will lead the CAD development of these parts together with our inhouse team, work with suppliers and test engineers to develop new products in form, materials and processes.
To test, evaluate and have a good product knowledge you need to have driver license B.
Meritorious:
• Experience from Carpet, Load floor, NVH, textile products. Development and/or production
• Interior mechanical Design engineering in Catia
Application:
Interviews are ongoing and selection is continuous.
