Design Engineer - Upper Body Structure
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will work in a creative environment, within an Engineering Department. Our mission at Painted body is to develop systems and components in accordance with Volvo's standards and core values, namely safety, quality and environment.
The Painted Body department is responsible for the development of body structures and surface treatment systems globally and has a large network of contacts and works closely together with all other areas within Volvo Cars. The assignments are complex and vary from concept development to introduction of a car model in production. We deliver new technical solutions, based upon our deep knowledge of materials, efficient structures and joining solutions for car bodies.
You will be a key contributor to future generations of full electric cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you will create and implement innovative, human-centric technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. You will be a part of the group Upper Body Structure - a diverse group where supporting each other is part of the culture. In addition to thriving innovation and have high standards of our deliveries we also like to have fun at work through different activities and a daily laugh!
We're looking for a Catia V5 Designer with deep knowledge within sheet metal engineering in combination with engineering template work. You will join our Upper Body Structure team developing Door & Side Engineering Template and design parts using advanced surfacing. You will be having an important role within the development process and work close with Mechanical Integration as well as Design department with the possibility to affect new systems and design. The teams operate in a creative environment where shared goals and objectives provide organizational alignment.
You will also:
* Develop and design Door & Side Engineering Template for new car programs in CATIA V5
* Develop and design of Body Side Outer parts for new car program in CATIA V5
What you will bring
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a genuine interest in technical development and an innovative approach. We also expect that you will have great networking and team working abilities, and with the skills to share knowledge and information.
We also believe you:
* Hold a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant area
* Have proven knowledge in the field of Body Side Outer design engineering and engineering template work
* Have experience in efficiently using CAD (CATIA V5)
* Knowledge and experience in engineering and manufacturing areas coupled to the automotive industry
We are offering you an exciting job with development opportunities, as responsible for engineering template Door & Side in possible combination of Part Design of Body Side Outer area. The job also includes supporting the department and various car programs with technical knowledge, results and educating others, and to identify needs and means for new technical solutions.
How to learn more and apply
You are welcome with your application at the latest September 12th, 2024. Please note that applications via email will not be approved due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71874-42791465". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Felicia Hartvig 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8868872