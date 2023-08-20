Design Engineer - Propulsion
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Propulsion Design Engineer for our client witihin the automotive industry.
Job Description:
You will be working on site in a company that expands fast in new technology within Electrical Vehicles. You will work in an agile team designing components within propulsion. Validate requirements and verify concepts in component tests. Perform CAE calculations, and simulations. Handle requirements and design accordingly. Ensure functionality and quality of the components. Be the link towards the suppliers. Be innovative and come up with improvements and new concepts.
Experience Required:
• BSc in Mechanical- , Electrical- or Automotive Engineering or equivalent.
• A few years of work experience as a Design Engineer, preferably within Electric motor design and power electronics using Catia V5.
• Work Experience from the automotive industry
• You have experience of working with requiement specifications and quality follow ups with suppliers.
Skills required:
• Skilled Designer using Catia V5, TeamCenter and PLM systems
• Experience from APQP, PPAP
• A plus if you have basic CAE skills
• Driven with a "can-do" attitude
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Structured with good documentation skills
• Excellent communicational skills
• Ability to work in a global environment
• Teamplayer who easily can collaborate with others.
• You are service minded, well organized and comfortable to work both independently and in teams.
• A problem solver Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Propulsion Design Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8043574