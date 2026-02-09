Datainsamlare Malmö

International data analytics company is looking for a person (currently for a back-up position on occasional basis) to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data sitting in the car and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application. One should be available on weekdays from 10:00 till 12:30 Requirements: Smartphone Driving License Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working and looking for additional source of income.