Data Solution Architect
Falck Sverige AB
2024-05-07
Med 1 000 experter på närmare 100 enheter över hela landet är Falck Sveriges mest kompletta leverantör av tjänster inom hälsa och arbetsliv. Vi erbjuder företagshälsovård, kris- och personalstöd, organisations- och ledarskapsutveckling, omställnings- och karriärtjänster samt primärvård och hälsotjänster för privatpersoner. Falcks tjänster inom hälsa och arbetsliv når 1,2 miljoner människor över hela Sverige och bidrar till ett hållbart arbetsliv och privatliv för alla.
Are you a seasoned Data Solution Architect looking for an exciting opportunity to shape the future of healthcare solutions? Falck Corporation is seeking a dynamic and experienced Data Solution Architect to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you will work with building our new core healthcare system for the ELM (Employee & Labor Market) business unit.
Currently, Falck is undergoing a transformative journey aimed at digitalizing, optimizing, and enhancing our operations. Substantial investments are being channeled into the upgrading of our core IT infrastructure and the development of new global digital capabilities. These initiatives are designed to position Falck for future success by enabling us to deliver even more effectively.
Within the Employee & Labor Market Scandinavia business area, which focuses on healthcare services, Falck is in the process of establishing an agile delivery team for our new core functional platform. This platform is set to offer shared services across the business unit, initially supporting the Nordic region. Importantly, it is designed with scalability in mind to align with our growth ambitions.
Key Responsibilities:
As a Data Solution Architect at Falck, you will:
• Drive Solution Design: Develop robust solution architectures aligning with organizational goals, providing detailed technical specifications, and creating architectural diagrams.
• Structure Data for our new system, ensure that data can be used as an asset by default when we develop our new core platform.
• Design and implement:
• Business Intelligence
• Master Data
• Data Quality management
• Act as an advisor and architect for data and AI solutions
• Mitigate Risks: Identify potential risks and develop strategies to mitigate challenges associated with the proposed solution.
• Promote Collaboration: Work in tandem with development teams, Falck data team, business analysts, and project managers, fostering effective communication and collaboration.
• Maintain Quality Assurance: Establish coding standards, best practices, and quality assurance processes, ensuring the overall quality of the solution.
• Address Scalability and Performance: Design scalable solutions and optimize system performance for future growth.
• Prioritize Security: Integrate security best practices into solution design, addressing potential vulnerabilities.
• Documentation Excellence: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for the solution architecture, ensuring accessibility and understanding.
• Client Interaction: Collaborate with clients, understanding their needs and presenting proposed solutions clearly.
• Continuous Improvement: Stay abreast of industry trends, driving continuous improvement and optimization of existing solutions.
Requirements:
• Proven experience as a Data Solution Architect, preferably in the healthcare or regulated domain.
• Expertise in agile delivery models and working with agile frameworks.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to diverse stakeholders.
• Familiarity with industry standards, regulations, and compliance including GDPR.
• You recognize yourself in our Winning Behaviours;
• We are committed to care
• We build trust
• Together, we create more value
Are you interested?
Please submit your application by 31h May 2024. We hold interviews on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled prior to the end of the application date.
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Iga Trojanowska at iga.trojanowska@falck.com
