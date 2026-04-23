Data Scientist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a data analytics team working close to electrification, connected vehicles, and product quality. The focus is on high-voltage batteries and the data generated from vehicles in the field. By turning fleet data into actionable insights, you help developers and product designers understand how battery systems behave in real use and how the customer experience can be improved.
This is a hands-on role where data science meets real products. You will work in an environment with clear use cases, large data sets, and close collaboration with stakeholders who rely on your analysis to make better decisions. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to apply data science to complex systems with visible impact on future electric vehicles.
Job DescriptionYou will analyze fleet data to uncover patterns, deviations, and opportunities related to vehicle behavior and battery performance.
You will build predictive models using machine learning and statistical methods for vehicle systems and quality feedback.
You will turn complex analyses into clear visualizations and dashboards that help stakeholders understand results and act on them.
You will write Python code for analysis and data processing, and contribute to a clean, maintainable codebase through code reviews and feedback.
You will work with ETL pipelines and data processing in platforms such as Databricks and Jupyter.
You will help enable automated, continuous feedback on software and hardware quality.
You will collaborate with colleagues in a supportive team where knowledge sharing and continuous learning are part of everyday work.
RequirementsHands-on experience with exploratory and confirmatory data analysis.
Strong ability to write clean, readable Python code that follows best practices.
Experience with PySpark, SQL, and ETL pipelines.
Experience with scientific computing libraries such as numpy, scipy, pandas, or polars.
Experience with visualization tools, specifically matplotlib and seaborn.
Basic proficiency with Git.
Experience working in computing platforms such as Databricks and Jupyter.
Ability to complete a basic background check before the assignment begins.
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive or diagnostics domain.
Experience in high-voltage battery design, analytics, assembly, or repair.
Experience with machine learning and statistical modeling in production-oriented use cases.
Experience developing software on Linux systems.
Experience with cloud technologies such as Azure and AWS.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7622066-1962892". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9871730