Data Scientist
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We are looking for a data scientist to build Lovable's data and analytics muscle. You'll work cross-functionally across all teams to level up our understanding of users, uncover opportunities and empower everyone with the insights they need for data-driven decision making. Must combine analytical rigor with the ability to turn complex data into winning product bets.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
A business-minded data scientist who's excited to level up our analytics efforts: metrics frameworks, behavioral models, and hypothesis testing
Solid technical foundation (SQL, Python, statistical analysis) - comfortable working with data at scale and translating it into insights
Deep curiosity about user behavior and what actually drives growth and retention
Ability to move between exploratory analysis, building behavioral models, hypothesis testing, and strategic recommendations
What you'll do
Work closely with growth, product, and marketing to identify key levers in the customer journey
Analyze funnels, cohorts, and user behaviors to surface insights that drive decisions
Build dashboards, alerts, and automated reporting to keep the team informed and aligned
Design and analyze experiments (A/B tests, growth tests) to understand, impact and inform strategy
Monitor data quality and collaborate with engineering to maintain reliability
Leverage AI tools and automation to scale your analysis and focus on high-impact questions
Translate data into clear, actionable narratives that drive product and business decisions
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, , infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
Discuss your experience in more depth during a round of interviews with us.
Join us for a workshop lasting 1-2 days remote or onsite. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Lovable feels right for you.
About your application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739) Jobbnummer
9828954