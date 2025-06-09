Data Migration Coordinator
Role: Data Migration Coordinator
Start: August 2025
End: December 2025 (50% allocation)
Extension Option: From January 7, 2026, the role may be extended to a full-time (100%) assignment
Note: Availability to work one weekend per month is expected
Assignment Description:
A transition initiative within a global sales and service environment is currently seeking a structured and proactive Data Migration Coordinator to assist in the shift to a new e-commerce platform. The coordinator will play a key supporting role in ensuring that the migration of customer and partner data from the current system is carried out smoothly, accurately, and on schedule.
Main Responsibilities:
Planning & Preparation
Assist with creating and maintaining migration schedules, defining milestones and resource needs
Participate in planning sessions and contribute with insights based on data and business needs
Execution Support
Collaborate with product teams and technical staff to execute migration tasks
Monitor data integrity and assist in managing tasks across various systems
Validation & Quality Assurance
Contribute to analysis and verification of migrated data
Identify and report issues, discrepancies, or anomalies before and after go-live
Work closely with relevant teams to resolve data-related challenges promptly
Coordination & Communication
Act as a liaison between internal teams and stakeholders across different business units
Organize and manage cross-functional meetings and follow up on progress
Ensure ongoing communication and updates throughout the migration lifecycle
Documentation
Keep migration documentation up-to-date, including procedures, checklists, and validation logs
Make sure relevant information is accessible to all involved parties
Operational Support
Serve as a point of contact for local teams during the migration period
Provide timely responses to questions and support smooth onboarding to the new solution
Continuous Improvement
Identify areas for improvement within the migration workflow
Suggest enhancements to streamline future data transitions
Ideal Profile:
1-2 years of experience in coordination roles or PMO-related functions
Prior exposure to data migration or e-commerce systems is a plus
Academic background in IT, Business, or similar
Strong attention to detail and an analytical mindset
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Comfortable working in a cross-functional, international environment
Familiarity with e-commerce platforms, data validation, and system integration
Experience with Agile/SAFe frameworks is advantageous
Swedish language skills are beneficial but not required
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
