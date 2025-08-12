Data Management Specialist at Scania
2025-08-12
Do you want to shape the future of data management? Join Scania as a Data Management Specialist to drive Master Data and Quality
Scania is on an exciting transformation journey where Data Management plays a crucial role in the future of the business. As a Data Management Specialist, you will play a key role in developing and implementing strategies for Master Data, Data Quality and Data Governance. You will be part of a dynamic Information Management team where you will work with the business and IT to create effective processes and ensure that data is used appropriately to drive innovation and improvement.
The Opportunity
This is a new role within Production and Logistics and we offer you a broad, challenging and fulfilling position in an exciting time of change. As part of Scania 's Information Management team, you will play a key role in establishing and driving effective data governance processes, ensuring data quality and developing master data management.
Here you are offered:
• A dynamic work environment with exciting challenges.
• Opportunity to influence and drive developments in Data Management.
• A culture of innovation, sustainability and continuous improvement
• Competitive benefits and opportunities for professional development.
Your Challenge
As a Data Management Specialist, you will be responsible for driving and developing areas such as Data Governance, Master Data Management and Data Quality Management by developing Data Management structures and processes. This means that you will:
• Set strategies and processes for data creation, maintenance and utilisation in line with core standards and services.
• Lead master data initiatives and ensure that the information- and data architecture supports business needs.
• Develop and implement data standards and ensure compliance with guidelines.
• Identify and address data quality issues and drive improvement projects.
• Collaborate cross-functionally with the business, IT and external partners to optimise data management.
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of the Scania Information Management team within Global Industrial Development. The team consists of dedicated specialists who drive the development of data management in production and logistics. Here you will have the opportunity to work in an innovative and collaborative environment where you can both contribute your expertise and develop in line with Scania 's transformation.
We offer a modern working environment and flexible working conditions and you will be based at the Södertälje site.
About You
We are looking for you who have a strong understanding of Data Management and its strategic importance in a large organisation. You have experience working with Data Management in complex environments and are used to leading initiatives in Data Governance and Master Data Management. An understanding of how data and information is used in Production and Logistics flows is a plus.
As a person you are analytical, structured and proactive. You thrive in a role where you get to drive change and collaborate with both technical and business stakeholders. You have good communication skills and can communicate the importance of good data management to different parts of the organisation in an educational way. You are comfortable with both Swedish and English as working languages.
Let 's Connect!
Let 's Connect!

We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Linda Segerman 070-8536802
9455296