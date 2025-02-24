Data Engineer to SVT's DataOps team in Stockholm
Empower SVT with data-driven innovation through scalable data solutions and services
At SVT, data is at the core of how we build, personalize and improve our digital services, such as SVT Play, SVT News and SVT Barn. As part of our DataOps team, you'll work with vast amount of data and enable our organization to work more efficiently with data. We're on a journey to make SVT truly data-driven, having already established Data Mesh-principles. This means that we don't just build centralized data solutions - we enable teams across SVT to create, own, and leverage their own data models. If you're passionate about scalability, automation, and modern data engineering, this is the place for you!
The Opportunity
• A team and organization that values innovation and an experimental mindset. We think that diverse teams with different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds create the best solutions!
• Autonomy and freedom for the team to choose how to work and with what tech stack
• A chance to impact how SVT personalizes content, optimizes its platforms, and improves viewer engagement
• We try to be a kind, fun and inclusive place to work with innovation sprints, open forums and 10% time for learning
• Your individual development and being constantly challenged in a complex and exciting tech
environment.
Your Challenge
As a Data Engineer in DataOps, you play a key role in building real-time data pipelines and data models in GCP/BigQuery, ensuring data is structured and accessible for other teams.
You will work on our modern data stack, leveraging technologies like dbt, Airflow, and Clickhouse. Our technology stack includes Python, GO, SQL and Kubernetes.
You'll work closely with product teams, analysts, and engineers in a cross -functional and highly supportive setting, continuously improving our data platform by exploring and adopting new approaches and tools.
The Team and Workplace
You will be a part of our cross-organizational DataOps-team, consisting of Data Engineers, Developers, as
well as our PO. SVTi (where the I stands for Interactive) is responsible for delivering and maintaining SVT 's digital services, including SVT Play, SVT News, and SVT Barn. We are a friendly, inclusive and warm team that values collaboration, curiosity and mentorship.
We work hybrid and meet at the office 3 days a week in our office at SVT Gärdet, Stockholm.
About You
We know that great engineers come from different paths. Most importantly, we're looking for someone who bring curiosity, initiative and have a strong sense of ownership to everything you do. With a background in Python (or Go) and SQL, you've built scalable data solutions and containerized workflows using Docker and Kubernetes. If you have experience with Golang, GCP/BigQuery, Clickhouse, or modern data stack tools like dbt and Airflow, that's a big plus.
Since we operate in a bilingual environment, you should be comfortable working in English. Swedish is a plus, but not a requirement.
Let 's Connect!
