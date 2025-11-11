Data Engineer for Cary Group
2025-11-11
Are you a good Data Engineer with solid experience building data platforms the best way?
Cary Group comes from a long tradition of entrepreneurial family businesses with a culture that cultivates entrepreneurship and is recognized for its sense of togetherness.
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join Cary Group in Stockholm!
ABOUT THE JOB
In the role of Data Engineer at Cary Group, you will be involved in the continuous improvement of Cary Group's cloud data platform. You will be a central part of the Group's work in the data management area, further harmonizing procedures, routines and semantics. In this role, you will be part of Cary Group's central Data Management team.
Your primary work assignments:
• Design, build and maintain scalable and robust data pipelines and data models.
• Ensure data quality, integrity and governance across group's data and integration platform.
• Collaborate with important business stakeholders to find new opportunities and drive usage in various parts of the organization.
• Contribute to designing Cary Group's common data architecture.
• Drive continuous improvement of Cary Group's data engineering capabilities, best practices and internal processes.
• Stay updated on technological trends to ensure the platform remains safe, reliable, and performant.
THE ROLE
We believe you have:
• Experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role
• Strong knowledge of Microsoft Azure and Data Factory
• Experience building pipelines and data models
• Proficiency in C#/Python/SQL for data manipulation and automation.
• Experience with SQL/NoSQL and Data Lake solutions
• Knowledge of DevOps, Git, and CI/CD
• Experience working closely with business stakeholders to translate needs into technical solutions
• Post-secondary education in computer/data science
• Experience with BI tools such as Power BI
• Speaks and writes English fluently
You are analytical, unpretentious, and enjoy creating structure in complex environments. With a business-driven mindset, you see opportunities and take initiative to develop both solutions and ways of working.
ABOUT US
Welcome to Cary Group - a fast-growing international group embarked on an exciting journey. We are one of the market leaders in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium in repair and replacement of vehicle glass, with a complementary offering in auto body repair. Our services sustain the life, value and safety features of motorised vehicles. Cary Group has grown rapidly during the last years, through both national and international acquisitions. With convenient locations, high-quality products and smart solutions, we help our customers make simplified and sustainable choices.
We offer a family-oriented and entrepreneurial culture where everyone can make an impact. We care for each other and like to invest in activities and events to strengthen our team. Our modern offices are situated in Hammarby sjöstad in Stockholm.
For more information, visit carygroup.com Contact: For this recruitment, Cary Group is collaborating with Wise IT. If you'd like to know more, contact recruitment consultant Sandra Åhs at sandra.ahs@wiseit.se
.
Unfortunately, we cannot accept applications via email as we value your personal privacy. You can read more about how we handle personal data according to GDPR in the Wise Group's privacy policy. We process applications on an ongoing basis, and the selection of candidates for interviews is continuous.
