Data Engineer
2026-02-18
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join a team working with data from a co-development car fleet in the automotive domain. The assignment focuses on securing end-to-end data collection flows and delivering governed, privacy-compliant data products that enable insights for internal stakeholders. You will work in a collaborative environment with data engineers, software teams, architects, and product stakeholders, contributing to reliable pipelines, well-defined datasets, and continuous improvements to tools and ways of working.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop scalable data pipelines that turn car signals, diagnostics, and driver feedback into business-aligned data products
Deliver quality-assured, privacy-compliant data products in both raw and refined formats for internal consumers
Maintain and improve existing pipelines to ensure uptime, reliability, and data quality for reports and dashboards
Implement monitoring metrics to track data quality, usage, and costs
Document datasets and provide clear, descriptive overviews to support stakeholder understanding and adoption
Collaborate closely with engineers, architects, and product users to refine requirements and improve delivery
Support the Product Owner and engineering leadership with stakeholder communication needs
Contribute to continuous improvement of datasets, tooling, and scalable solution design
RequirementsStrong expertise in Python
Experience with version control using Git/Gerrit
Experience building CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitHub Actions, or GitLab CI/CD
Experience with containerization using Docker
Experience building scalable data pipelines using Databricks or Airflow
Solid background in system design, programming, and database interfacing, with ability to design solutions autonomously
Proficiency in SQL
Proficiency in Power BI
Experience with API management
Hands-on experience with Azure cloud services
Hands-on experience with Snowflake
Experience in test program development
MSc degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Data Engineering, Mathematics, or equivalent
Fluent in English
Familiarity with the UDS diagnostic communication protocol
