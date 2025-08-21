Data Engineer

Nexer Telescope AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund
2025-08-21


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund

Data Engineer
We're seeking a Data Engineer with experience in cloud platforms, machine learning pipelines, and time-series data, ideally within automotive or sensor-heavy environments.
What You'll Do
Build and optimize data pipelines for large-scale vehicle and sensor data
Deploy scalable ML workflows using AWS, PySpark, and Terraform
Support data scientists with clean, structured, and accessible datasets
Develop dashboards and reporting tools (QuickSight, Power BI)

Your Background
Master's in Data Science or similar
Skilled in Python, AWS, PySpark, Terraform, and signal processing
Experience with vehicle data, cloud infrastructure, or ML pipelines
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset

Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-DAE-210825".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Telescope AB (org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta)
223 63  LUND

Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB

Jobbnummer
9470156

Prenumerera på jobb från Nexer Telescope AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB: