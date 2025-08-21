Data Engineer
We're seeking a Data Engineer with experience in cloud platforms, machine learning pipelines, and time-series data, ideally within automotive or sensor-heavy environments.
What You'll Do
Build and optimize data pipelines for large-scale vehicle and sensor data
Deploy scalable ML workflows using AWS, PySpark, and Terraform
Support data scientists with clean, structured, and accessible datasets
Develop dashboards and reporting tools (QuickSight, Power BI)
Your Background
Master's in Data Science or similar
Skilled in Python, AWS, PySpark, Terraform, and signal processing
Experience with vehicle data, cloud infrastructure, or ML pipelines
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
