Data engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Data Engineer with GCP Expertise
We are looking for a skilled and motivated Data Engineer to take full ownership of designing, building, and optimizing robust data products that meet evolving business needs. This role offers the opportunity to work hands-on with modern cloud technologies and contribute to the development of scalable, secure, and high-performing data solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the end-to-end development and support of new and existing data products, ensuring alignment with long-term architectural goals.
Apply DevOps principles in practice, including managing CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and maintaining cloud infrastructure - with a focus on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Ensure that data products are modular, independently deployable, and meet high standards for security, performance, observability, and scalability.
Collaborate closely with Product Owners and stakeholders to shape the roadmap, identify opportunities, and prioritize new data products based on business value.
Work cross-functionally with other product teams to promote data mesh principles and ensure seamless integration.
Drive continuous improvement, reduce technical debt, and stay up to date with emerging tools and practices in the data and cloud space.
Contribute to a culture of autonomy, accountability, and knowledge sharing within the team.
Required Qualifications:
4+ years of professional experience as a Data Engineer, with hands-on experience in Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Proficient in GCP tools such as BigQuery, Dataflow, and Dataproc.
Solid experience working with dbt (Data Build Tool).
Familiarity with data serialization formats like Avro and Parquet.
Strong SQL skills and experience in at least one programming language such as Python, Java, or Scala.
Solid understanding of data modeling concepts and trade-offs.
Knowledge of both relational and NoSQL database technologies.
Experience with data visualization tools and transforming raw data into actionable insights.
Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
Comfortable making decisions and taking initiative in a fast-paced, autonomous environment.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Bonus Qualifications:
Hands-on experience with data processing frameworks such as Apache Beam, Spark, Hive, or Flink.
Understanding of the retail industry and business-driven data use cases.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9371723