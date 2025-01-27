Data Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition and contribute to a journey towards becoming fossil-free.
Job Description
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and enable fossil freedom. If you are looking for exciting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference!
The future is data-driven! Do you agree and want to be part of accelerating Vattenfall's digital transformation in the area of energy markets? Then we have just the right position for you! For our office in Stockholm or Hamburg we are looking for a Data Engineer to join our Structuring & Valuation team.
The job
As a Data Engineer you will work in a multidisciplinary team which develops and maintains models and processes used for the automated pricing of energy customers and forward curves. Having well-organized data and robust models is essential given analytical content and business impact. We offer an exciting and challenging job where you work close to the business as well as with state-of-the-art technology. This role offers a mix of IT tasks and analytical tasks, allowing you to learn best practices for handling large amounts of data and gain valuable insights about the energy market.
What you'll do
DATA: Make sure that our data is available in a format suitable for our pricing models by building, running and monitoring data pipelines using Apache Airflow. Take ownership of the data and work actively with data quality
COOP: Collaborate with stakeholders and subject matter experts to make sure our models and processes are up-to-date and are fulfilling business needs
MODELS: Contribute to the continuous improvement of our Python models in a collaborative setting using Azure DevOps and Git
LEARN: You will work with energy market and modelling experts, and you will have the opportunity to learn from the best!
Qualifications
We believe you have
Interest and preferably experience in data engineering projects, including cloud-based data pipelines and deployment of models and tools to run in production
A curious and analytical mindset, you will work in a team of Analysts and need to understand the underlying mathematical modeling of the product and have a genuine interest of what drives the business value
Strong communication skills and the willingness to frequently and directly interact with analysts, IT, front office and other data-driven departments
Proficient knowledge in Python Programming
Basic familiarity in Git, Airflow, Kafka, and Azure and eagerness to learn and work with these tools on a daily basis
An Academic degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics or similar
Fluent in English. Swedish, German or Dutch language skills are an advantage
Some experience or interest in the Energy business or financial markets is beneficial
Additional Information
We offer
A welcoming work climate with flat hierarchies, appreciation for own initiative, open discussion culture and zero-tolerance for harassment.
An international and multi-cultural work environment with energetic colleagues.
A dynamic and challenging working environment where constantly changing markets translate to evolving customer requirements.
Being part of the Analysis community, where we eagerly share knowledge and ideas regarding a wide range analytical topics relevant to the electricity market
A flexible and supportive work culture, in an Agile setting without micro-management, where you as a team are trusted to be the specialists on how to do your work.
Opportunities and support for professional growth. For example, the encouragement to do internal rotations to broaden your horizon.
Flexible working hours, including working remotely up to half of the time per week.
More information
Location: Stockholm and Hamburg with partly remote work permitted.
Contract type: Permanent (after 6 months of probation).
We welcome your application in English, no later than February 22nd, 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Jil Ungethüm via phone at +49 40 79022 1378.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
