Data Engineer
2024-09-20
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Data Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a talented Data Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for extracting, transforming, and storing this data in a structured format, as well as visualizing the processed data using Power BI. You will work closely with various stakeholders to provide insights and support business decision-making processes.
Key Responsibilities:
Being able to create structure for the data from various event-based sources
Being able to use the data to transform it
Design and implement efficient storage solutions
Develop dashboards and reports in Power BI
Adhere to data governance policies to ensure security compliance
Requirements:
Familiarity with Azure stack, Azure functions, CosmosDB, Azure Busses, etc.
Familiarity with .NET / Microsoft stack
Familiarity with Python development for data management
Advanced skills in database management
Excellent problem-solving abilities
Strong communication skills and team building skills
Education and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
4+ years of professional experience in frontend development.
Required skills
CosmosDB
Microsoft Stack
.Net
Azure Stack
Database Management
Data Management
Python
Azure Functions
Problem Solving
Preferred skills
Machine Learning
Languages
English (Proficient)
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me atsushilkumar@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
