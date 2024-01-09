Data Engineer
Snusbolaget Norden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Snusbolaget Norden AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
HAYPP GROUP
We address one of the world's biggest problems - how to end smoking. There are 1,1 billion smokers in the world. Around 8 million people die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our goal is to significantly reduce death rates, save lives and inspire people to choose healthier enjoyment. How? By offering people safer nicotine online.
Haypp Group is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands, present in seven countries where we serve more than 1 million active consumers. Through brands such as Snusbolaget.se, Northerner.com, Nicokick.com etc., we sell nicotine pouches as well as Swedish style snus online. With our headquarters located on Södermalm in Stockholm we are 150 team members mainly but not exclusively based in Sweden. Also, we are an innovative and fast-moving company that is growing rapidly, driving sustainable business and are changing the world in the process. We are currently on an exciting expansion journey, converting more and more smokers to healthier alternatives across all our markets globally.
THE ROLE
We're now looking for a Data Engineer to join our data engineering team in our tech department. You'll join us on a journey of constant improvement, development and scaling of the data infrastructure powering our business insights. We're working with the AWS technology stack, including Redshift, S3, EC2, Lambdas, SageMaker etc. for sourcing all our e-com data from multiple sources, building insights and running Machine Learning Models.
As a Data Engineer in Haypp, you'll find modern technologies, agile workflows, and tight integration at the heart of the business. Implement, develop, and maintain data pipelines connecting to multiple data sources such as in-house e-comm platform, salesforce, google analytics etc. You will be working with the following things on a daily basis:
Build new data pipelines to integrate new data sources.
Work closely with Analytics team colleagues to ensure integrity and quality of data.
Work closely with Data Scientist and ensure maintenance and development of new machine learning models & their operations.
Liaise with stakeholders from all parts of the organisation to develop the data infrastructure to meet the prioritised business projects.
Together with the tech team, drive the data infrastructure and its architecture forward.
Learn, grow, be challenged - and have fun!
WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU
For us, it is equally important to find the right fit on an interpersonal level between us and a new colleague as it is to find someone with the right experience and competence.
Successful candidates also meets the following requirements
Previous experience in Data Engineering roles.
Fluency in using SQL and Python is a must to succeed at this role.
Experience with AWS will get you started quickly, but experience of any other cloud platform such as GCP is also considered advantageous.
You can come from any industry background, but experience within ecommerce would be a plus.
You have a technical mindset, but also appreciate commercial thinking.
Are a team player - needs to be able to interact with the team, be adaptable.
Experience from a rapidly growing company would be a positive.
A good communicator, both with technical and non-technical counterparts.
Fluent in English, Swedish is not a requirement but can be a plus.
Ambitious with a will to learn and develop.
WHAT WE OFFER
We are a values driven company with our values Badass Teamwork, Encourage Innovation, No Douchebags and Dive In Head First at the heartbeat of everything that we do. With us you can always expect to get help from people who want to achieve things together and to be able to speak your mind in every social constellation you are part of. We highly value all ideas no matter where they come from and we are not afraid to try new things out. We are also welcoming, inclusive and everyone at Haypp Group has a voice. In addition we seize opportunities by putting in hands-on, hard work and celebrating when we reach our goals. With us, you should always feel safe, appreciated and valued but at the same time challenged and excited.
Because we recognise that our team members are our most important differentiator, we offer our team members generous benefits. We offer the following perks to everyone at Haypp Group:
Premium ITP1 occupational pension savings plan
Insurance plan, including private healthcare
30 days of paid vacation
Parental pay lift
Wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK per year
Regular conferences abroad
Lots of social happenings
SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!
If this sounds like a place where you would want to contribute and grow, let us know you're interested by submitting your application! Apply with your CV, a cover letter, through Linkedin or in any other way you feel represents you in the clearest possible way. All ways of connecting work for us!
Haypp Group is committed to equality and diversity and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to offer you a great recruitment experience, and if there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable in the process with us, please let us know.
If you have any questions about the role or what it's like to work at Haypp Group in general, feel free to reach out to our responsible recruiter Viktoria Sobolewski at viktoria.sobolewski@hayppgroup.com
. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Snusbolaget Norden AB
(org.nr 556801-3683)
Birger Jarlsgatan 43 (visa karta
)
111 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Norden AB, Snusbolaget Jobbnummer
8378009