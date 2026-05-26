Data Engineer
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
As a Mid-Level Data Engineer (AI) at Paradox Interactive, you will play a key role in developing, maintaining, and scaling AI-powered internal tools used across QA, Analytics, and Engineering. You will work at the intersection of data engineering and applied AI, building systems that automate workflows, enable natural language interactions with data, and improve internal productivity.
You will take ownership of production-grade AI systems, ensuring they are reliable, scalable, and continuously evolving based on user needs.
Key Responsibilities
AI Systems & Application Development:
Build and maintain AI-driven applications, including agentic systems and LLM-based tools.
Develop and manage tool-calling frameworks using structured inputs/outputs and runtime guardrails.
Design and implement internal user-facing AI solutions (e.g. Slack-based agents, analytics assistants).
Data Engineering & Pipelines:
Develop and maintain scalable data pipelines and ingestion processes.
Ensure reliable data flow between sources (e.g. Snowflake, APIs, external platforms) and AI systems.
Optimize data models and query performance for AI applications.
System Ownership & Integration:
Own solutions end-to-end, including APIs, services, and integrations.
Implement and maintain service contracts, tool registries, and agent behavior logic.
Ensure production stability, monitoring, and continuous improvement of deployed systems.
Collaboration & Communication:
Work closely with QA, Analytics, Engineering, and Product teams to identify and deliver impactful solutions.
Translate technical solutions into clear value for non-technical stakeholders.
Gather feedback and iterate on tools to improve usability and impact.
Qualifications
Education & Experience
Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science, Data Engineering, Data Science, or a related field.
3-5 years of experience in data engineering, backend development, or applied AI roles.
Technical Skills
Programming & Systems:
Strong experience in Python, focusing on application development and APIs, with experience in frameworks such as FastAPI, Streamlit, or similar.
Data & Databases:
Strong SQL skills, preferably with Snowflake.
Experience building and maintaining data pipelines, ingestion workflows and data modeling.
AI & LLM Systems:
Experience working with LLM-based systems, including tool-calling frameworks and structured I/O.
Familiarity with building agentic applications or similar AI-driven internal tools.
Architecture & Ownership:
Experience owning systems end-to-end, including integrations, APIs, and service design.
Soft Skills
Ownership:
Comfortable taking responsibility for production systems and driving them forward.
Communication:
Strong ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Problem Solving:
Structured and pragmatic approach to building scalable solutions.
Collaboration:
Ability to work effectively across teams and disciplines.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Docker, Terraform, dbt, or Airflow
Experience with Snowflake Cortex or similar AI capabilities in data platforms
Experience building Slack applications (e.g. slack-bolt) and event-driven systems
Familiarity with monitoring, logging, and production system observability
What We Offer
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge AI technologies applied to real business problems
A central role in shaping Paradox's internal AI capabilities
Collaboration with a highly skilled and cross-functional team
Access to modern data and AI tooling
Professional development and growth opportunities
A chance to contribute to tools that impact teams across the company
Paradox Interactive is an Equal Opportunity Employer
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.
Job Title: Mid-Level Data Engineer (AI)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden - Central Tech & Services
Department: Data & Analytics
Type: Full-Time, on-site
Reports To: Head of Data & Analytics Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9929722