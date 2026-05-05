Data Engineer
Qred Bank AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the bank for small businesses. Since launching 10 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for a Data Engineer for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
As a Data Engineer at Qred, you will play an essential role in building and improving the foundation of our data lake and warehouse. This role offers an end-to-end view of how data flows through a modern Fintech, giving you the ownership to bridge the gap between technical execution and real-world business impact. You will be on a mission to ensure our data is accessible, reliable, and ready for Scaling.
Key responsibilities
Build and iterate on automated data pipelines to ensure high-quality data integration from various sources.
Assist in the management of our data warehouse and lake to maintain reliable storage and processing.
Translate business requirements into clean, analytics-ready data models in collaboration with our analysts and engineers.
Write comprehensive tests and maintain clear data lineage to ensure high standards of data quality and governance.
Deploy infrastructure updates using IaC tools like AWS CDK to maintain a modern, cloud-native environment.
What we're looking for
We are looking for an ambitious professional with a structured mindset and a strong desire to learn within a fast-paced environment. You should be comfortable taking initiative and driving alignment with your peers to solve technical challenges. You are motivated by the chance to build scalable frameworks and contribute to a high-growth financial platform.
Qualifications
A few years of experience, or a strong academic and internship background, focused on ETL processes and data pipeline orchestration.
Foundational knowledge of Python and SQL, with an interest in schema design and dimensional modeling.
Experience with cloud platforms, ideally AWS, and exposure to data warehousing tools like Redshift or Snowflake.
Understanding of modern analytics engineering workflows, such as dbt or version control with Git.
Academic background in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. While we encourage a hybrid setup, we do expect you to be at least four days per week at the office. We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-Hybrid #LI-Remote #LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7684621-1982894". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Drottninggatan 98 (visa karta
)
111 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9893364