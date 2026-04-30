Data Centre Technician - Falun
CoreWeave Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CoreWeave Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking experienced Data Center Technicians to join our team in Falun.
Location: This is a 100% on-site position at our Data Center in Falun. A relocation allowance is available for national and international candidates.
The Data Center Technician must work well with others and will help ensure overall availability and reliability to meet or exceed defined service levels of data center operations. This position involves hardware and network diagnostics followed by physical repair and will include participation in an on-call rotation.
Maintain data center operations to ensure the availability and reliability of service levels
Conduct hardware and network diagnostics and repairs
Root cause analysis of hardware and software failures
Training of internal teams
Development of documentation
Provide technical support to data center teams
Development of scripts to update server and networking hardware
Maintain inventory
Assemble and install equipment
Perform maintenance of test and tool equipment
Occasional travel to other data centers as needed
Requirements:
3+ years of data centre experience
Experience with Data Center buildout, assembling and installing equipment
Computer hardware experience (troubleshooting, assembling)
Linux operating system experience
Ability to work in an environment that operates a shift pattern, with an ability to participate in on-call rotation and provide after-hours support as needed
Excellent time management, organisational and communication skills
Must be able to prioritise tasks and react quickly to issues
Candidates should be able to lift up to 22kg and/or work in elevated locations
Applicants must have work authorisation that does not require sponsorship from the company now or in the future.
Nice Haves:
Computer Networking experience
Python, Bash or other scripting languages experience
Experience with Cisco IOS and/or Juniper JunOS
A degree or equivalent experience in an IT related field
#LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10
E-post: emea-hr@coreweave.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CoreWeave Sweden AB
(org.nr 559489-2902) Jobbnummer
9886836