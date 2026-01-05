Data Center Technician
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking for Data Center Technicians to join our expanding Infrastructure Operations team. Data Center Technicians are the primary resolver and troubleshoot and solve a range of Data center infrastructure issues including, but not limited to: hardware, fiber, networking, and related problems.
You will be part of the Data Center Operations (DCO) team, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the IT infrastructure and hardware for data centers in AWS Cloud regions. You will become the primary resolver for your support team, and gain troubleshooting skills on different hardware and software cases.
You will be able to troubleshoot and solve most infrastructure issues and engage other appropriate solutions groups on more complex problems to drive solutions.
AWS Infrastructure Services (AIS)
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
• SAFETY
Follow and maintain the highest safety standards and diligently encourage a world-class safety culture. Own the safety initiatives and projects to foster a strong safety culture.
DATA CENTER OPERATIONS (DCO)
This position involves:
o Diagnosing hardware and network problems followed by physical repairs
o Troubleshooting events within internal Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
o Performing root cause analysis of equipment failures
• Manual handling and lifting of equipment may be required (weight limits in accordance with regulations)
• On-call rotation reaction to off-duty emergency calls
• Rack Decommission activities
A valid driver's license is required for this role.
A day in the life
In this role, you'll be working on our advanced ticketing system, managing a diverse workload and solving complex server hardware issues.
You'll be part of a collaborative team that keeps our cloud infrastructure running smoothly, responding to both automated directives and team leadership with exceptional time management and adaptability.
Your expertise in problem ticket tracking and escalation procedures will be crucial as you consistently meet and exceed Amazon's high standards for technical proficiency and operational excellence. This role is vital in maintaining the efficiency and reliability of our sophisticated data center infrastructure - you'll be working and supporting the face of Cloud technology in the region.
We're looking for skilled technicians with a passion for technology to help us expand our Cloud to the next level.
Basic qualifications
• High school or equivalent diploma
• +1 year of experience with server or computer hardware troubleshooting and repair including server booting (POST, BIOS, PXE, Kickstart, GRUB/LILO, RAID), network protocols (TCP/IP, Ethernet, Layer2/Layer3 technologies), and network hardware (copper/fiber cabling, switches, routers).
