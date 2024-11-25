Data Center Technician
2024-11-25
Participate in daily safety briefings, complete required safety training, and adhere to safety procedures.
Foster a positive and effective team environment by sharing information, contributing to team meetings, and staying informed about the progress of others' work.
Proactively share relevant information to enable efficient workflow and mitigate the impact of changes on others.
Efficiently complete assigned tickets and tasks, meeting or exceeding established Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with minimal guidance.
Demonstrate accountability and ownership of data center facilities, ensuring service quality and a positive user experience.
Develop a strong client focus and understand the impact of your work when completing tickets and assigned tasks.
Requirements:
Possess exceptional knowledge of server hardware, including a deep understanding of component and system failures.
Ability to assist in conducting failure analysis on field issues.
Ability to assist in tracking server fleet health, investigating emerging failure trends, and validating adherence to customer service level agreements (SLAs).
Solid experience in utilizing IPMI for diagnostics and administering software tools.
Proficiency in real-time issue resolution during new deployments.
Experienced in Windows Server OS and WinPE OS administration.
Familiarity with Linux PXE services is a plus.
Basic scripting experience in both Linux and Windows environments.
Ability to troubleshoot network issues at Layer 1, Layer 2, and Layer 3.
Proficiency in setting up virtual machines and configuring environments.
Ability to work autonomously as well as within a local or geographically dispersed team environment.
Qualifications:
2+ years of experience as a data center technician, demonstrating a strong foundation in data center operations.
Associate degree in computer science, computer engineering, information technology, or equivalent experience preferred.
CompTIA A+ or equivalent experience.
CompTIA Server+ or equivalent experience.
CCENT or equivalent experience.
Windows OS experience.
CCNA certification is preferred.
MCP/MSCE certification is preferred.
Scripting experience preferred, specifically in PowerShell, Python, or Bash.
Ability to lift up to 35 pounds when necessary.
Proficiency in safely climbing ladders and correctly wearing personal protective gear.
Ability to stand and walk throughout the facility for extended periods without loss of productivity.
