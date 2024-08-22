Data Analyst to H&M - Supply Planning
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow, and succeed. We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
The advertised role is the unit of Supply Planning which is part of the Supply Chain function. The mission of the Supply Planning unit is to enable Region and Business units to maximize the value of availability, lead-time, cost, and inventory in a sustainable way. We do this by leading the development, implementation and follow up of supply planning strategies, processes, and technology.
Job Description
Are you interested working with data analytics in the field of supply planning in the ever-evolving fashion retail and e-commerce industry? This is a unique opportunity to nurture your analytical side working with big data to provide insights that will lead our area in their decision making. We want to release the power of people and believe the best ideas evolve when great minds with different perspectives meet. We believe in our people, and always encourage new ideas and initiatives.
The role
We are recruiting for two data analyst vacancies, one in the in-season stock management field and one in the end-to-end enablers field of our Supply Planning Unit. In both roles you will work as a key enabler to secure realization of business and customer value from analytics, data and modelling of our supply planning capabilities and logics within our logistical network. You have a strong supply chain focus, a commercial mindset and innate curiosity, you keep the customer at heart, and you love making data talk! At H&M Supply Planning you will get the opportunity to work in a large data analyst community and in an organization, which heavily relies on making data driven decisions. We have over 1 billion customers with 130 million members in 70 different markets along with 8 unique brands in a fast-paced retail industry.
Some of your main responsibilities & tasks will include:
• Be the driver for data driven decision making in your initiative/product team by taking data into insights and provide the team with clear, data driven recommendations.
• Apply advanced analytics and tools to model, execute and follow up initiatives from idea to industrialization.
• Use SQL and potentially further programming languages to gather, clean and prepare data for analysis.
• Define and set up measurable KPI's and OKRs, own and maintain their visualization for value reporting.
• Be the go-to person in your product team/initiative for data and analytics knowledge.
• Work as a part of an agile organization to support product development and support building business cases to showcase the value of new undertakings.
• Participate in the wider analytics community, both within Supply Planning and the wider H&M group!
Qualifications
Just like everyone at H&M, we believe you are a business-minded, open, communicative, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. You have a robust analytical ability with an eye for change and improvement opportunities.
• Academic degree within Economics, Business, Supply Chain, Mathematics, Engineering, or similar
• Previous experience within supply chain, retail, fashion, or tech product driven companies preferred.
• Profound work experience in the field of analytics related to product/business development.
• Ability to define, align and confidently lead analytical assignments with the strategic goals of the business.
• Confidently working with analytical programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R
• Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g., Power BI, Looker
• Understanding of using numerical, statistical, and analytical methods to apply to data processing.
• Demonstrated ability to analyze large amounts of data into clear insights.
• Ability to work with multiple stakeholders across different competences (Product Mgrs., Software Engineers, etc.)
• Strong communication and storytelling skills and ability to communicate and explain data and its implications to various stakeholders .
• Be comfortable with working within a large matrix organization.
• Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving skills.
• Experience and/or interest in technical product development.
Additional Information
This is a full time position based in Stockholm. If you believe you will bring value to this role and want to join our fantastic team, please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible. Responsible recruiter is Sarah Assem. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IT-Avdelning Jobbnummer
8855873