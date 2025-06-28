cyklebud
Saeed, Azhar / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-06-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking a motivated and reliable Bicycle Food Delivery Driver to join our growing delivery team. As a key member of our service, you will be responsible for collecting food orders from partner restaurants and delivering them to customers efficiently and safely using a bicycle. This role is ideal for individuals who enjoy cycling, value punctuality, and are passionate about providing excellent customer service.
You will be expected to navigate city streets and neighborhoods efficiently using GPS or mobile apps, handle food items with care, and ensure timely delivery. The role requires physical fitness, strong time management skills, and the ability to work independently. You must have access to a bicycle in good working condition, a smartphone, and be comfortable riding in varying weather conditions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-28
E-post: azharsaeed703@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saeed, Azhar
Nekvägen 27 Lgh 1402 (visa karta
)
163 57 SPÅNGA Arbetsplats
Saeed Azhar Jobbnummer
9408723