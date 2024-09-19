Cybersecurity Transformation Manager
2024-09-19
At Sandvik Group IT we're now looking for a Cybersecurity Transformation Manager to lead and manage our cybersecurity transformation projects, ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. Welcome to a key role with great opportunities for both personal and professional development.
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for overseeing the planning, execution and delivery of cybersecurity transformation projects. You lead the execution of cybersecurity strategies within Group IT and across business areas, collaborating with IT and business leaders to integrate cybersecurity measures into existing processes and systems. Working closely with the Cybersecurity Strategy manager, you develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. You also create and implement a new governance model for cybersecurity, establishing clear policies, procedures and standards to guide cybersecurity practices.
The location for this position is Gasverket in Stockholm.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with proven experience in managing cybersecurity projects within a large global organization. A strong understanding of cybersecurity frameworks, standards and best practices is essential, as is experience in developing and implementing governance models and policies. Your knowledge is backed by a degree in a relevant field. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
You're positive and develop people around you through empowering, influential and credible leadership. You have a structured, yet agile, approach to planning and execute transformational change initiatives. With your excellent interpersonal and communication skills, you're able to build and maintain strong relationships with multiple stakeholders.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jörgen Andersson, recruiting manager, jorgen.a.andersson@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 3, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070564.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
