Cybersecurity Incident Response Engineer
2024-10-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about cybersecurity both process and product implementation? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the cybersecurity vehicle type approval? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues?
The Team
Our team, Product Security Incident Response Team is responsible to respond to security events, conduct analysis of threats such as malware and intrusion attempts, and provide security services to safeguard highly sensitive data as well as work hands-on with detection systems and vulnerability analysis tools to respond to potential threats to our products.
As part of our continuous improvement effort, we are looking for qualified Cybersecurity Engineer to join our highly competent Product Security Incident Response team.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
* Plans and coordinates the work of VSOC build up with supplier
* Manage, align, and coordinate the works between PSIRT, VSOC, and SMEs from product development for the following works:
o Drive initial technical analysis resulting in a confirmation or rejection of the event as a PCS incident
o Conducts classification of a confirmed PCS incident to indicate its impact, urgency, and prioritisation.
o Triggers and follows-up short-term solution development and implementation from the technical side
o Supports long-term solution decisions and actions from a technical perspective
o Coordinates communication with internal technical stakeholders
o Write the PCS Incident Response Report
* Align and coordinate with other teams within Volvo Groups such as Crisis Management, Product Safety, and Group security in the case of escalation
Coordinate the post-incident review activities
Who are you!
As a person, you have a holistic view, out of the box mindset, broad technical know-how combined with very good interpersonal and organizational skills. We value broad and deep technical knowledge, in addition to the project management skills.
You are unique individuals prepared to relentlessly resolve security issues by gathering and analyzing event data and conducting root-cause analysis. We value broad and deep technical knowledge, specifically in the fields of forensics, malware analysis, network security, application security, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.
Required qualifications:
* MSc. in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, System engineering
* Extensive experience and best practice understanding in the field of automotive cyber security, including risk management, incident response, and security vulnerability management, CTI, VSOC
* Knowledge of ISO 21434 and R155 is a plus
* Extensive knowledge of automotive and embedded system engineering
* Excellent project management skills
* Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate complex security concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Curious, and have some questions? Reach out to us!
We will gladly give you more information about the role and how we can help each other on our future journey! Dont hesitate, contact Zhafira Magnfält, Group Manager Cybersecurity Team. Email: zhafira.magnfalt@volvo.com
