Cybersecurity Analyst - Vehicle Security Operation Centre
2023-08-24
Do you have an interest in vehicles and want to be part of cutting-edge developments in vehicle cybersecurity? Do you have an analytic mindset and thrive to dive deep into log data to investigate anomalies?
If this applies to you, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join us as a Cybersecurity Analyst in our new team Vehicle Security Operation Centre (VSOC), within Scania's research and development.
As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the cybersecurity of Scania's products by continuously monitoring product-related data flows and actively hunting for product-related threats and vulnerabilities, with the aim to prevent or enable swift remediation of security incidents.
The job
Together with the other cybersecurity analysts, you will be part of a core team whose main objective is to monitor for anomalies, and identifying potential threats to our vehicles. This team is also responsible for developing and adjusting its own tool set. A part of this is implementing triggers for cybersecurity events, as well as:
• continuously improve triage algorithms based on trigger specifications in collaboration with other analysts and internal customers
• define and decide on possible preliminary mitigating actions
• threat hunting/threat intelligence to proactively prevent incidents
• support forensic analysis of cybersecurity incidents
The skills
The ideal candidate should have a good knowledge of cybersecurity and an interest in automotive technology and various communication protocols, as well as have an analytical mindset and sense of detail.
In addition to this, you have:
• Experience in data analysis on large datasets, preferably using SQL, R, or Pandas
• Hands-on experience with one or several scripting languages, preferably Python
• Experience in interpreting ISO standards within cybersecurity and the information security area, preferably ISO 21434. Knowledge of UNECE R155 is meritorious.
As a person, you are good at collaborating, are structured, and have the ability to set up and keep deadlines, as well as show good judgment under time pressure. You feel comfortable motivating your work and explaining your findings to other teams and functions.
But the most important part is that you are interested in product cybersecurity and want to be part of building Scania's cybersecurity defense.
The people & team
Our team is a highly diverse one and we welcome new experiences and backgrounds. We want to grow as a team and foster an open-minded and inclusive atmosphere, where everyone's ideas are equally valued, and while doing that operate with integrity and professionalism, prioritizing our core values.
For more information
Please contact Jenny Holmqvist, Manager, Cybersecurity Monitoring and Incident Response, at +46(0)8 553 817 54.
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but on the 14th of September at the latest. Please submit your CV, and copies of your certificates. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. Applications are processed continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
