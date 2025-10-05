Cyber Security Specialist
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are seeking a highly skilled Cyber Security Specialist to join our CyberSOC team. In this role, you will help develop and operate security monitoring capabilities to protect a complex, global enterprise environment. You will take ownership of the SIEM platform, working with various teams to onboard data, build automation, investigate incidents, and enhance overall cybersecurity posture.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize the SIEM platform to detect, investigate, and respond to security incidents efficiently.
Investigate cybersecurity incidents across infrastructure, networks, operating systems, and cloud environments.
Translate internal and external threats into actionable risks, ensuring timely resolution.
Collaborate with development teams to ensure smooth integration and operational excellence.
Provide clear reporting to highlight security trends and address vulnerabilities.
Ensure compliance with business and regulatory cybersecurity requirements.
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of cybersecurity experience with hands-on expertise in Cyber Threat Management.
Proven experience managing SIEM platforms (data onboarding, automation, incident response).
Broad technical knowledge of infrastructure, networks, operating systems, and cloud environments.
Experience in incident response, threat detection controls, and risk-based security approaches.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and working with development teams.
Knowledge of Zero Trust principles is a plus.
Key Competences:
SIEM Tools: CrowdStrike, Cribl Edge & Stream, Splunk Core, Splunk Enterprise Security.
Endpoint Security: CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Cortex XDR, Cylance Protect.
Cloud Security: Azure Sentinel.
Security Architecture & Design: Especially for SIEM environments.
Mandatory Skills (Preferably 3):
Security Tools: CrowdStrike, Cribl, Splunk, Cylance, Palo Alto XDR.
Platforms: Windows, Linux.
Cloud: Azure.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Justera Group Jobbnummer
9540879