Cyber Security Engineer to Alps Alpine!
2025-09-10
Alps Alpine is looking for a Cyber Security Lead to join their team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will take the lead in ensuring high-quality cybersecurity processes in global automotive projects. This is a unique opportunity to work with innovative vehicle electronics and drive future developments in a truly international environment.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Alps Alpine is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic components for computers, communications, and automotive electronics. The company is also a market leader in high-performance mobile electronic solutions. Founded in 1948, Alps Alpine is unique as the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, offering integrated system solutions within digital entertainment, security, and navigation.
The Swedish branch focuses on vehicle electronics, with products in speakers and sound, infotainment, and radar solutions.
ABOUT THE POSITION
We are now looking for a Cyber Security Engineer to join Alps Alpine in Gothenburg. The company delivers customized products to the global automotive industry. Each product is managed as part of a global project that follows the entire product lifecycle.
As Cyber Security Engineer, you are responsible for ensuring that all activities and artifacts related to cybersecurity are completed on time, with high quality, and with successful outcomes. You will work closely with the Swedish project teams, supporting them with cybersecurity-related matters - the level of involvement depending on the knowledge within each specific project. The role also requires you, when needed, to demand that the development center in Asia completes cybersecurity-related tasks on time and with the right quality.
You will not carry out all cybersecurity work yourself but will instead coordinate and lead the efforts together with Cyber Security Managers and Engineers in other development centers as well as on the customer side.
YOUR PROFILE
Relevant university degree in software engineering or equivalent.
At least 2 years of work experience in cybersecurity and software development.
Experience from the automotive industry and its regulations.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
To be successful in this role, we believe you are a strong team player with excellent collaboration skills. You have great communication abilities, can work independently, take initiative, and assume full ownership of your work. You are also eager to learn and develop within the company.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
Type of employment: Full-time, direct recruitment to Alps Alpine
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Stina Högström
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
